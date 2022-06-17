A Brief But Spectacular take on finding independence while birdwatching

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Elizabeth Burton
Ana Davila
Alyssa Ortega Coppelman
Virginia Rose, who has been using a manual wheelchair for more than 40 years, knows how difficult it can be to enjoy nature as a disabled person. With her organization "Birdability", Rose finds ways to increase access to nature for people of all abilities and help others find community. She offers her Brief But Spectacular take on finding independence while birdwatching.
