Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
and your donation will be doubled!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

A Brief But Spectacular take on finding independence while birdwatching

By —

Elizabeth Burton

By —

Ana Davila

By —

Alyssa Ortega Coppelman

Audio

Virginia Rose, who has been using a manual wheelchair for more than 40 years, knows how difficult it can be to enjoy nature as a disabled person. With her organization "Birdability", Rose finds ways to increase access to nature for people of all abilities and help others find community. She offers her Brief But Spectacular take on finding independence while birdwatching.

Listen to this Segment

By —

Elizabeth Burton

By —

Ana Davila

By —

Alyssa Ortega Coppelman

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: