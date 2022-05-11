A Brief But Spectacular take on the power of documentary filmmaking

Melissa Williams
Alyssa Ortega Coppelman
Ana Davila
Moe Sattar
As wildfires continue to rage in the western United States, we look at how these increasingly common events are affecting the people in the midst of them. Lucy Walker is a documentary filmmaker whose most recent work, "Bring Your Own Brigade," follows residents after the disastrous Camp Fire in California. She offers her Brief But Spectacular take on the power of documentary filmmaking.
