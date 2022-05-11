A Brief But Spectacular take on the power of documentary filmmaking

By —

Melissa Williams

By —

Alyssa Ortega Coppelman

By —

Ana Davila

By —

Moe Sattar

Audio

As wildfires continue to rage in the western United States, we look at how these increasingly common events are affecting the people in the midst of them. Lucy Walker is a documentary filmmaker whose most recent work, "Bring Your Own Brigade," follows residents after the disastrous Camp Fire in California. She offers her Brief But Spectacular take on the power of documentary filmmaking.

Listen to this Segment

By —

Melissa Williams

By —

Alyssa Ortega Coppelman

By —

Ana Davila

By —

Moe Sattar

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: