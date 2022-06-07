Singer-songwriter Syd’s Brief But Spectacular Take on her path to being an artist

Moe Sattar
Ana Davila
Alyssa Ortega Coppelman
Singer-songwriter Syd is one of the pioneering and most prominent voices to sing about same-sex relationships in R&B music. She has now released solo music after working with hip-hop collective Odd Future, and her own Grammy-nominated band The Internet. Syd offers her Brief But Spectacular Take on her path to being an artist.
