A Brief But Spectacular take on how language is your life

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Anne Azzi Davenport
Anne Azzi Davenport
Alison Thoet
Alison Thoet
Leave your feedback
After having life-changing strokes, Kate Kennedy and Allen Oliver found themselves diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder marked by a patient’s inability to communicate clearly. They had to relearn how to write, read and speak, all alongside other aphasia patients at Boston University’s Aphasia Resource Center. They share their Brief But Spectacular take on how language is your life.
Judy Woodruff:
After having life-changing strokes, Kate Kennedy and Allen Oliver found themselves diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder marked by a patient's inability to communicate clearly.
They have had to relearn how to read — write, read and speak, all alongside other aphasia patients, at Boston University's Aphasia Resource Center.
Here, they share their Brief But Spectacular take on how language is your life.
Allen Oliver, Aphasia Patient:
The thing about having a stroke is, like, I thought that I was — I was strong.
Kate Kennedy, Aphasia Patient:
Strong.
Allen Oliver:
I was fit. And then, all of a sudden, like, in a blink of an eye, a stroke.
Kate Kennedy:
Just like that.
Just like that. And you can't go back.
When it was the stroke, it was — I was 30. I'm a mom. I was full time working, because my career with specialty with strokes.
I said, myself, like, what do you mean? Like, I helped people, but now I am a patient.
I woke up with a splitting headache. And so we went to the hospital. And they said, yes, you just had a stroke.
You're thinking like, I had a stroke, so what does that mean? All of a sudden, I couldn't find the words. And they were — I know there were words somewhere, in the ether somewhere.
Yes. I was like a baby to language to say, yes, no, what is your name?
Aphasia is the ability of not too able to communicate well.
Aphasia is very frustrating, because your language, it's — it's — honestly it's gone. You know it is.
Right.
You know what it is your brain.
Yes.
In your brain.
But putting out…
… it's slow.
What happens with B.U., all these people who have aphasia became a community — a community.
It's kind of free.
Because you guys, I'm like, oh, that's OK.
It is.
It's going to mess up or really bad or whatever it is, it doesn't matter.
Right. Right. Right.
You know?
We're a group of people that we know to turn to.
Exactly.
I want to tell everybody, what is aphasia? And I'm just me. I have two kids. They know why my word is not perfect, but I understand, and they understand me.
I can't go back to be who I am. But I'm here. I'm alive.
My name is Kate Kennedy.
My name is Allen Oliver.
Kate Kennedy AND Allen Oliver:
And this is our…
… Brief But…
… Spectacular…
… take on how…
… language is your life.
And Kate and Allen, thank you so much for sharing all of that with us.
And you can watch more Brief But Spectacular videos online at PBS.org/NewsHour/Brief.
Watch the Full Episode
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: