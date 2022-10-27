A Brief But Spectacular take on how language is your life

Transcript Audio

After having life-changing strokes, Kate Kennedy and Allen Oliver found themselves diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder marked by a patient’s inability to communicate clearly. They had to relearn how to write, read and speak, all alongside other aphasia patients at Boston University’s Aphasia Resource Center. They share their Brief But Spectacular take on how language is your life.

  • Judy Woodruff:

  • Allen Oliver, Aphasia Patient:

    The thing about having a stroke is, like, I thought that I was — I was strong.

  • Kate Kennedy, Aphasia Patient:

    Strong.

  • Allen Oliver:

    I was fit. And then, all of a sudden, like, in a blink of an eye, a stroke.

  • Kate Kennedy:

    Just like that.

  • Allen Oliver:

    Just like that. And you can't go back.

  • Kate Kennedy:

    When it was the stroke, it was — I was 30. I'm a mom. I was full time working, because my career with specialty with strokes.

    I said, myself, like, what do you mean? Like, I helped people, but now I am a patient.

  • Allen Oliver:

    I woke up with a splitting headache. And so we went to the hospital. And they said, yes, you just had a stroke.

    You're thinking like, I had a stroke, so what does that mean? All of a sudden, I couldn't find the words. And they were — I know there were words somewhere, in the ether somewhere.

  • Kate Kennedy:

    Yes. I was like a baby to language to say, yes, no, what is your name?

  • Allen Oliver:

    Aphasia is the ability of not too able to communicate well.

  • Kate Kennedy:

    Aphasia is very frustrating, because your language, it's — it's — honestly it's gone. You know it is.

  • Allen Oliver:

    Right.

  • Kate Kennedy:

    You know what it is your brain.

  • Allen Oliver:

    Yes.

  • Kate Kennedy:

    In your brain.

  • Allen Oliver:

    Right.

  • Kate Kennedy:

    But putting out…

  • Allen Oliver:

    Right.

  • Kate Kennedy:

    … it's slow.

  • Allen Oliver:

    Yes.

    What happens with B.U., all these people who have aphasia became a community — a community.

  • Kate Kennedy:

    It's kind of free.

  • Allen Oliver:

    Yes.

  • Kate Kennedy:

    Because you guys, I'm like, oh, that's OK.

  • Allen Oliver:

    It is.

  • Kate Kennedy:

    It's going to mess up or really bad or whatever it is, it doesn't matter.

  • Allen Oliver:

    Right. Right. Right.

  • Kate Kennedy:

    You know?

  • Allen Oliver:

    We're a group of people that we know to turn to.

  • Kate Kennedy:

    Exactly.

    I want to tell everybody, what is aphasia? And I'm just me. I have two kids. They know why my word is not perfect, but I understand, and they understand me.

  • Allen Oliver:

    I can't go back to be who I am. But I'm here. I'm alive.

  • Kate Kennedy:

    My name is Kate Kennedy.

  • Allen Oliver:

    My name is Allen Oliver.

  • Kate Kennedy AND Allen Oliver:

    And this is our…

  • Kate Kennedy:

    … Brief But…

  • Allen Oliver:

    … Spectacular…

  • Kate Kennedy:

    … take on how…

  • Allen Oliver:

    … language is your life.

  • Judy Woodruff:

    And Kate and Allen, thank you so much for sharing all of that with us.

    And you can watch more Brief But Spectacular videos online at PBS.org/NewsHour/Brief.

Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.

