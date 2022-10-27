Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thursday on the NewsHour, the risks of political violence and voter intimidation loom over the electoral process. Florida residents face the long process of cleanup and decisions on how or if they will rebuild after Hurricane Ian. Plus, Indigenous communities in Brazil confront challenges to their land and way of life as Brazilians decide whether to reelect incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro.
