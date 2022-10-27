October 27, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, the risks of political violence and voter intimidation loom over the electoral process. Florida residents face the long process of cleanup and decisions on how or if they will rebuild after Hurricane Ian. Plus, Indigenous communities in Brazil confront challenges to their land and way of life as Brazilians decide whether to reelect incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro.

