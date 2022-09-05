A Brief But Spectacular take on piecing the past to the future

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Melissa Williams
Elizabeth Burton
Vera Hall is a quilter and seamstress based in Baltimore and for decades has crafted a wide array of items. Recently, she decided to combine her artistry with her desire to learn more about her ancestry by creating powerful quilts depicting Black history. Hall shares her Brief But Spectacular take on piecing the past to the future.
