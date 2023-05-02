A Brief But Spectacular take on finding hope in a difficult world

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Simran Jeet Singh is executive director for the Aspen Institute’s Religion and Society Program and author of “The Light We Give: How Sikh Wisdom Can Transform Your Life.” Singh shares his Brief But Spectacular take on how by focusing on the positive aspects of our multi-religious, racial and ethnic world, society can disrupt bias and build empathy.
