Photographer Nan Goldin’s Brief But Spectacular take on survival

By —

Moe Sattar

By —

Ana Davila

Audio

Nan Goldin is a renowned photographer and activist whose work has documented LGBTQ+ subcultures, the AIDS crisis and the opioid epidemic. Recently, Goldin and her work were the subject of the documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.” She shares her Brief But Spectacular take on survival.

