A California collective makes the case for outdoor schooling

Sharon Danks:

It should be the first option. And it is super simple. You can bring your existing furniture outside tomorrow. You can buy picnic tables and they'll be here next week. And the goal is to be able to help a school district that says, great, let's do this.

And then they say, how do we do this? And so we have it'll be the 'how-to' manual online. And it does have individual piece modules in it that will help with thinking about different ways to sit outside and be comfortable in different climates, cost estimates, helping them think through where they're going to store supplies outside, how the logistics of the– of the infrastructure. And also some of the modeling of the staffing that's that would go with it.