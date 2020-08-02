The safety concerns for teachers before schools reopen

Randi Weingarten:

So, you know, I think that trust, um, and science are going to be key, we're going to need to lift up examples of where it's safe. We're going to have to share that. We're going to need to, to hope that the scientists get to a vaccine as quickly as possible.

There's lots of things that we can do in terms of reimagining our health system, our public health system, what education needs to be, um, to, to meet the needs of, of, of individual children. So many people during this period of time, have ensured that the country has been fed. The country has been protected. The country has been engaged. And so one of the things that I, in—in moments of darkness that I really rely on is the essential, good of working people in America. They want America to work.

And I think that they are the ones who, if we do this step by step with safety, very much, he, in our mind embedded in our mind, then we can see a way of moving through this crisis and reaching and meeting the needs of our kids, as we must do.