A career CIA officer on Russian bounty intelligence — and possible leaks

Nick Schifrin:

Judy, we have reported that Russian military intelligence provided financial incentives to the Taliban to target U.S. troops and that Russian support to the Taliban was always a priority for intelligence officials and was always briefed up to senior officials.

To understand more about Russia's involvement in Afghanistan and how raw intelligence becomes a product for the president and other senior officials, we turn to Douglas London, a 34-year veteran of the CIA's clandestine service. He retired last year as the CIA's chief of counterterrorism in South and Southwest Asia, which includes Afghanistan.

Douglas London, welcome to the "NewsHour."

U.S. officials first talked about Russian support for the Taliban back in 2018 and 2019. We have reported that included bounty payments. What's your understanding of the increase in Russian support to the Taliban over the last year or two?