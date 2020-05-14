A child psychiatrist answers viewer questions on parenting during the pandemic

Sarah Vinson:

So, like anything else when it comes to parenting, there's sort of a risk-benefit analysis that you do, right?

When your child is learning to drive, you're afraid of letting them do that, but you know it's sort of part of what they need to do in order to progress.

And so now we're in post-COVID world or COVID world, where part of parenting is thinking about these things. And so just like if you were going to have your kids go over for a party at someone's house or a playdate, you may ask questions about, are the parents going to be there? What's the level of supervision, those sorts of things?

You get more information, so that you can make a decision as a parent about if this is safe enough for me to feel comfortable with them going.

So, under these conditions, I think it's completely fine for you to ask questions about whether their friend has been sheltering in place, what precautions they have taken, if people are going to be wearing masks when they're getting together.

And those are all pieces of information you have a right to as a parent. And using that information, you can then make a decision about whether it makes sense to move forward with that in-person playdate or not.

I do think that that is going to be really helpful for children from a mental health standpoint to be able to talk and interact with their friends. And so there are ways that we can make this safer, if everybody's wearing masks, if we're asking those questions and those sorts of things.