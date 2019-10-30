A conversation with ‘We the Corporations’ author Adam Winkler

Adam Winkler:

Well, no issue was more controversial in the wake of Citizens United then this idea of corporations as people.

But the idea of corporate personhood is actually deeply embedded in the law. And it's just the idea that a corporation is its own independent entity in the eyes of the law, and it's separate and distinct from the shareholders or the employees or the investors in that company.

And that's why, if you slip and fall at a Starbucks, you have to sue the Starbucks company. You can't sue the individual investors.

Corporate personhood enables us to hold corporations accountable when they commit crimes or torts. When we sue BP for the oil spill in the Gulf, we're relying on corporate personhood to give us an identifiable body that we can sue and hold responsible.

I think what's gone awry, perhaps, in the Supreme Court in recent years is that the court has extended rights that don't seem to fit the business corporation of today, things like a right to influence elections, or freedom of religion, and giving corporations the ability to opt out of certain kinds of laws, things that just don't seem like they're part of that long history and tradition of corporate personhood.

For instance, in the Hobby Lobby case, the Supreme Court says a corporation has religious liberty and then says, well, we need to protect the religious liberty of Hobby Lobby's owners, the Green family.