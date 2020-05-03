A dance troupe self-isolates, but finds an online venue

Reggie Gray:

It's nothing like performing live, 'cause you really need that human exchange. You really want that feeling. Digitally, it feels like it takes the soul a bit, but it's still there. You know, we have to use what we have. We're actually using social media for what it's meant to be used for, right? Art is something to bring everyone together and to not let art die out, we have to use our technology.

We have to use our ways of connecting through the airwaves, through video, you know, to make something worthwhile, so people can look at something and be inspired. So people can look at some—someone and say, "Hey, well, I can do that." Or, "I can make this." You know, "I don't have to just lay in my bed all day and be depressed or be scared about what's happening."

Be creative. Work out. Do things you've never done before. Cook recipes. I've become a chef lately. I did not know I could cook this good until I started cooking—until I was—until I was quarantined. I've—I've really started, like, following recipes and cooking and I'm like, "Oh, well! I can actually cook!" Now is the time to get whatever you had out and just let it flourish.