A delayed transportation infrastructure project moves forward in the Northeast Corridor

Hari Sreenivasan:

Congress is still stuck on consideration of new infrastructure spending legislation. But infrastructure projects are not all tied to that decision. The gateway program; a proposed $30 billion project would provide a major upgrade to transit systems that serve eight states and more than 50 million Americans. It is a vital transit corridor between Boston, New York, and Washington D.C. The project, under consideration for decades, includes many transit infrastructure elements. Earlier this week, as part of the project, New Jersey approved a $1 billion-plus contract to build and replace an outdated bridge. But the biggest piece of this infrastructure puzzle is the plan to build a new tunnel under the Hudson River.

Before the pandemic, about 200,000 people every day rode through the tunnel under the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey, but almost none of them got this view. I'm in the rear of an Amtrak train to see how a tunnel built in 1910; 111 years ago, is holding up. My guide is Craig Schulz from Amtrak. Am I still seeing some of the damage from Superstorm Sandy on the ceilings and the sides?