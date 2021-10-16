Why Native Americans are buying back land that was stolen from them

Hari Sreenivasan:

From 1877 to 1934, through a range of laws and broken treaties, the U.S. government appropriated tens of millions of acres of Native American land.

In recent years, a growing movement to reclaim what was once theirs has begun to form around the slogan "land back". There have been some successes – last December, congress passed legislation and restored ownership of all 19,000 acres of the national bison range in montana to the Salish and Kootenai tribes.

But much of Native American lands ended up in private hands, and tribes are increasingly buying back that land.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Kira Kay has part one in our two-part report.