A divided Congress finds common ground on major legislation

Lisa Desjardins:

Judy, this is an important bill in many ways, not least of which the fact that it is not marginal.

This is a sweeping bill that addresses one of the major issues raised by the MeToo movement, workplace sexual harassment and sexual assault.

And I want to help viewers understand the system as it sits now. In America right now, many countries require their employees — many companies require their employees, when they sign up for the job, to agree that any harassment claims will go through something called arbitration, that that employee is signing away their right to take those claims to court.

That is called forced arbitration. The employee is silenced. Their claims are not heard in public. And it is clear that what has happened in many of these workplaces is that that culture of harassment has just grown in that kind of silence.

Meanwhile, those who have been harmed by it, we know by the American Association of Arbitration, one of the arbitration groups, they say 1.6 percent of the time do those people claiming harm get any payment from it, because they are not permitted to go to court. This is a system right now. And it is a problem that many have raised.

Congress just last night in the House passed a bill that would wipe away that system. Here's what this bill would do.

First, it would ban the idea of forced arbitration in sexual assault and sexual harassment claims. And it would allow any of those people who were making such claims to sue in court.

Now, it also would cover not just workplace harassment, but it would also cover contracts that you and I sign every day, including perhaps when we take a ride using a phone app, or some of the agreements people sign when they are hiring moving companies. This would mean that no one could force someone into arbitration over these kinds of claims.

Now, this is something that has made a lot of headlines, but I want to bring it home to what this has meant to some of the people who were affected.

I want to play a sound bite of a woman who spoke at a hearing last year about what she went through in the workplace when the founder of her company, the company Afiniti, harassed her and, in fact, actually assaulted her. And she was not able to speak out publicly until she was subpoenaed by Congress.

Here's the sound bite from last year.