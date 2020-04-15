A doctor answers viewer questions about COVID-19

Ranit Mishori:

Well, you have to try to be as careful as possible.

But I think you don't have to do all of that every time you step outside of the house. The key is that this virus is transmitted by being around other people. So, if you have to go to work, if you're an essential worker, and you work with a lot of people, you work at a store, or you're a health care professional, yes, when you come home, take your clothes off, put them in the wash, jump in the shower.

But if you go for a walk around the block or going to get groceries, you obviously have to wash your hands. You have to make sure that, when you do go out, wear a mask to protect others.

But showering and putting your clothes in the washer every time you step outside of the house, that's not necessary.