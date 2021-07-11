A Dutch chocolate company’s fight to end illegal child labor

Hari Sreenivasan:

Nearly two-thirds of the world's cocoa production comes from West Africa where an estimated 1.6 million children work illegally on farms across the region. But rooting out the illegal practice is difficult.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme court ruled in favor of food giants Nestle and Cargill, both companies were being sued over claims they knowingly bought cocoa beans from farms that used child slave labor. But one small company in The Netherlands is on a mission to shake up the industry and eliminate illegal child labor completely.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Megan Thompson reports.