Space race: Richard Branson flies to space on Virgin Galactic

Nicholas Schmidle:

This is a real thing. This is not just a contest between the world's richest men for who can, sort of, have the biggest toys. That part is certainly there, no doubt. But this is a vindication. I think what's really important to remember is that Richard Branson, he's not someone his business empire is not based on things that he has built with his hands. He's a marketing genius. Right. And he has built brands. He has built companies. But he specializes in the customer experience. And that's what he was going to do with Virgin Galactic. He had another company, Scaled Composites, which is going to build the spaceship for him, hand it off, he was going to then sort of brand it up and then he was going to fly passengers. And then this terrible crash in 2014 tore those plans apart. And suddenly Richard Branson is overseeing a company, his first sort of company that started really building things and it's building spaceships. And so today was a vindication. Now, the next question is whether he will be able to turn this into a viable business. But we'll let him have his day of massive success.