A family’s fight to stay together — despite a 10-year prison sentence

Steve Goldbloom:

My son was always adventurous. Jasson was a hard worker. He got with a group of guys that were, for recreation, snorting pain pills on the weekends. Pretty soon, heroin was cheaper, and that became his drug of choice.

It was constantly not enough money to pay for rent anymore, not enough money to keep the water on. It was hard enough to see it being our son and his wife, but the children were the hardest of all.

Some of the people that he was with went into shooting up heroin. Jasson picked it up for a group of people. One of the kids shot up their girlfriend. She O.D.ed, see didn't die, but she did O.D. And he served — he got sentenced to a mandatory federal prison sentence of 10 years.

When Jasson did get incarcerated, our oldest grandson was left alone oftentimes to take care of his younger siblings, which was probably — probably the hardest time of my life. Their mother had overdosed and was being taken to the hospital.