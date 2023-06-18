A gay son’s recollection of his dad’s advice on how to live his life

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
While growing up on a Washington state dairy farm in the 1950s, Patrick Haggerty realized he was gay. In this animated feature from our partners at StoryCorps, he tells his daughter, Robin, about the day his father showed up unexpectedly to his performance at a school assembly.
