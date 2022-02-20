Russians tanks move closer to Ukraine border

Hari Sreenivasan:

In Ukraine's capital Kyiv, ceremonies today marked the eighth anniversary of deadly protests that led to the end of the country's former pro-Russian government.

NPR correspondent Frank Langfitt is in Kyiv and he joined us earlier this afternoon from Independence Square for more on the situation in Ukraine and concerns about Russia's military preparations.

Frank, a lot of us have been watching videos of tanks moving closer to the border with Ukraine. What are the people that you're speaking to today, what are they thinking about this?