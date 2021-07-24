A ‘Hail Mary’ for Maryland shorebirds pays off

Hari Sreenivasan:

Finally tonight… We have an update to a story we brought you last month about an artificial habitat being built off the Maryland coast for several species of nesting shorebirds by a coalition of environmental groups and the state.

When Dave Brinker and Kevin Smith took us out onto the Chincoteague Bay in Maryland earlier this summer, the only common terns we saw were decoys. They were on a new floating platform that had been installed in the hopes of attracting shorebirds like common terns looking for a place to nest.

Well, it turns out that if you build it, they will come.

In the last week or so at least four common tern chicks have hatched on the platform. According to Brinker, who is an ecologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, about 20 pairs of common terns have bred on the platform. And he estimates that there are still more than a dozen active nests with eggs.

Brinker says the success of the platform as a breeding site shows how badly needed this habitat is and that it's a satisfying development for this $100,000 project, which is a collaboration between the state of Maryland, an environmental group called Maryland Coastal Bays Program, and the local Audubon Society.

While the common terns that found the platform this year do not make up for the 90 percent decrease in their population that Maryland has seen since 2003, Brinker told us back in June that it was important to try something.