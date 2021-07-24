Delayed by a year, Tokyo Olympics kick-off amid COVID-19 fears, protests

Hari Sreenivasan:

The Tokyo Olympics are like no other games, postponed for a year and now facing the challenge of spectator-less stadiums, protests, and threatening weather conditions.

For more, I spoke with the New York Times Tokyo Bureau Chief Motoko Rich.

This has been an opening ceremony unlike any other. There weren't any people in the stands, that was the first thing that most Americans noticed when they turned on their TVs last night. And there aren't going to be any in most of the events unless they're outdoors.