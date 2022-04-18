News Wrap: 3 COVID deaths reported from Shanghai outbreak

PBS NewsHour
In our news wrap Monday, China’s largest city reported its first deaths from the latest COVID outbreak as a third week of lockdowns began. According to Shanghai’s official announcement, three people have died. Also, Israeli troops shot and wounded two Palestinians in a village in the occupied West Bank. Hours later, Israeli forces intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza.
