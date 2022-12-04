#GivingTuesday

Double your gift to
PBS NewsHour by midnight!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

A look ahead at two cases before the Supreme Court this week

Audio

The Supreme Court will hear two cases this week — Creative v. Elenis and Moore v. Harper — that have the potential to reshape anti-discrimination laws and the future of federal elections nationwide. John Yang joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch