Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we get a preview of this week's Supreme Court hearings on congressional redistricting and a clash between free speech and civil rights. Then, we take a closer look at the movement toward a global agreement on reducing plastic pollution. Plus, how ongoing violence and instability in Haiti is creating chaos in a nation plagued by natural disasters and political turmoil.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.