News Wrap: Iran may disband morality police amid months of protests

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Sunday, Iran's state media pushed back on a top official's comment that the country's morality police has been disbanded, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to play after being suspended for allegations of sexual misconduct, a volcanic eruption in Indonesia forced evacuations, and France and England advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.