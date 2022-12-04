#GivingTuesday

News Wrap: Iran may disband morality police amid months of protests

In our news wrap Sunday, Iran's state media pushed back on a top official's comment that the country's morality police has been disbanded, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to play after being suspended for allegations of sexual misconduct, a volcanic eruption in Indonesia forced evacuations, and France and England advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals.

