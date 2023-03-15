A look at competitive House seats as 2024 campaign takes shape

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Matt Loffman
By —

Matt Loffman

Audio

As the potential 2024 presidential matchups gain attention, the battle lines for the House of Representatives are also emerging. Both the Republican and Democratic campaign organizations are figuring out their vulnerabilities and potential districts to win back. Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter joined Geoff Bennett to discuss the key races.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

@GeoffRBennett
Matt Loffman
By —

Matt Loffman

Matt Loffman is the PBS NewsHour's Deputy Senior Politics Producer

@mattloff

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch