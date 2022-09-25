A look at Florida’s major races ahead of the midterms

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
With the midterms 44 days away, we're taking a closer look at some of the most competitive races around the country. Democrat and Republican political strategists Steve Schale and Al Cardenas join Geoff Bennett to discuss Florida’s hotly contested races for Senate and governor.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: