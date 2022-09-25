A look at Florida’s major races ahead of the midterms

With the midterms 44 days away, we're taking a closer look at some of the most competitive races around the country. Democrat and Republican political strategists Steve Schale and Al Cardenas join Geoff Bennett to discuss Florida’s hotly contested races for Senate and governor.

