September 25, 2022

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren shares the latest on where the House committee's January 6 investigation is heading. Then, we look at the hotly contested Senate and gubernatorial races in Florida coming up in the midterms. Plus, on our Weekend Spotlight, soccer player Olivia Moultrie discusses how she makes and sets goals both on and off the field.

