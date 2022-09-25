News Wrap: Eastern Canada residents reeling after Fiona

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Sunday, Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to reach hurricane strength as it approaches Cuba and Florida, Canada mobilized its military to help in the recovery after Fiona, Italy held an election that could pivot the country's leadership to the far-right, violent anti-government protests continue in Iran, and Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge broke his own world record in the Berlin Marathon.
