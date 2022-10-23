A look at Pennsylvania’s close race for the U.S. Senate

Audio

One of the closest races for a seat in the evenly divided U.S. Senate this midterm election is in Pennsylvania. Judy Woodruff joins Geoff Bennett from the suburbs of Philadelphia to share what she has been seeing and hearing over the past few days, in the final stretch before Election Day.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: