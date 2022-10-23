News Wrap: Xi Jinping granted third term as leader of China

Audio

In our news wrap Sunday, Xi Jinping has been named to an unprecedented third term as leader of China, extremist militants stormed a hotel in the Somali port city of Kismayo, Iran's atomic energy agency claims foreign hackers stole information from its email system, peace talks are set to begin to address the war in Ethiopia, and Donald Trump criticized the Jan. 6 committee at a rally in Texas.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: