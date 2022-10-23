News Wrap: Xi Jinping granted third term as leader of China

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Sunday, Xi Jinping has been named to an unprecedented third term as leader of China, extremist militants stormed a hotel in the Somali port city of Kismayo, Iran's atomic energy agency claims foreign hackers stole information from its email system, peace talks are set to begin to address the war in Ethiopia, and Donald Trump criticized the Jan. 6 committee at a rally in Texas.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: