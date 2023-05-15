A look at primary elections and battles over abortion rights at the state level

William Brangham:

There is a lot happening at the state level this week, with a handful of primary races heating up and action on abortion laws happening across the country.

Kentucky and Pennsylvania both have key primary races under way, one for a governor's race and another for the state Supreme Court. Meanwhile, in North Carolina, a Democratic governor squares off with a Republican legislature over a 12-week abortion ban.

To unpack the specifics in each state, we're going to check in with a few state reporters.

We will start in North Carolina, where WUNC's Capitol bureau chief, Colin Campbell, has been reporting on this back-and-forth on this controversial abortion measure.

Colin, thank you so much for being here.

So tell us about this bill that Governor Roy Cooper vetoed this weekend. What did that bill do?