Idaho criminalizes helping minors travel out of state to get an abortion

Geoff Bennett:

With abortion now effectively banned in 15 states across the country, many Americans are crossing state lines to end pregnancies legally.

Today, a first-of-its-kind state law aiming to end that option for anyone under the age of 18 goes into effect in Idaho.

In a piece co-produced with the "PBS NewsHour," KFF Health News correspondent Sarah Varney takes a look at this new frontier in the movement to outlaw access to legal abortion.