A look at the policies in the Democrats’ historic climate bill

The Inflation Reduction Act is the largest investment in climate policy in U.S. history, including more than $300 billion to address global warming. It also sets a goal of reducing carbon emissions by 40 percent by the year 2030 and creates an electric vehicle tax credit. Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr. of the Hip Hop Caucus joins Lisa Desjardins to discuss what the bill offers and what it leaves out.
