Sunday on PBS News Weekend, an all-nighter in the U.S. Senate paves the way for historic legislation on climate and prescription drug costs. Then, we look at how shipping companies are navigating the complex waters of delivering grain from war-torn Ukraine to the outside world. Plus, how an endangered shrimp both entertains and educates with viral TikTok raves.
