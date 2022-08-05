Brooks and Capehart on Democrats’ climate bill and critical primary elections

David Brooks:

Well, it says a couple things.

One is that Americans are pretty moderate on abortion. And if they — if you can have a law which will allow people have abortions to 22 weeks or somewhere around there, most Americans support that. And they don't like the idea of getting jerked around, which they feel the Supreme Court did with Dobbs.

And so what was striking to me about the results in Kansas, it wasn't only, like, blue parts that came out and were super active. If you go to the red parts of Kansas, which are pretty red, the pro-life community underperformed everywhere, absolutely everywhere.

And so, to me, it's a vindication of the voters, that we could — one of the problems with Roe v. Wade is, we took the hands out of the voters. But you look at what just happened in Kansas, you think, well, pretty sensible.

And if we can settle this to give people actual choices, as opposed to extremes in state legislatures, most of the states, the vast majority of the states, are going to come out at the place where the polls suggest most of Americans are, which is this middle ground, where it's not banning abortion, not until nine months, but somewhere in the middle there.

And so, to me, it's a vindication of democracy. And I — frankly, I wish we'd been doing this for last few decades.