A look at the unexpected Final Four lineup in the NCAA men’s tournament

Amna Nawaz:

If there was ever an NCAA Tournament that earned the name March Madness, this is it, particularly on the men's side.

For the first time, all four number one seeds failed to reach the Elite Eight or the Final Four. In fact, it's the first time since 1979 that a number one, two or three seed failed to make it to the Final Four.

No one expected the teams that remain, Miami, San Diego State, the University of Connecticut, and Florida Atlantic. The Florida Atlantic Owls never even won an NCAA Tournament game before this run.

Let's talk about the men's tournament so far and what might explain some of these results.

Nicole Auerbach is a senior writer for The Athletic. She joins me now.

Nicole, welcome.

And the first thing I just have to ask you, out of curiosity, is, how is your bracket doing? Because mine is terrible, but you do this for a living? How's it going?