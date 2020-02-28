A pandemic expert questions speed of U.S. response to novel coronavirus

Judy Woodruff:

The Centers for Disease Control's new timeline for getting coronavirus diagnostic testing kits to every state was welcome news today. But there have been questions about the country's ability to do enough tests in the event of a real outbreak.

It's also raised larger questions about the health system's ability to deal with a major surge of patients.

Dennis Carroll is the former director of the U.S. Agency For International Developments' Emerging Threats Division. He currently heads the Global Virome Project. It's a nonprofit global partnership working to prepare for potential future viral threats.

Dennis Carroll, welcome to the "NewsHour."