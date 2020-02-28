How should the U.S. government respond to novel coronavirus’ economic impact?

Judy Woodruff:

Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it aims to have virus testing kits in every state by the end of next week.

More than $3 trillion of value were wiped out from American stocks this week, just days after the markets were at record highs. The week was so tumultuous that Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell took the unusual step of issuing a statement about the fundamental strength of the economy.

But he acknowledged that the coronavirus poses risks, and said that the Fed would act, if needed, signaling a possible rate cut.

Later, a White House official confirmed to our Yamiche Alcindor that they are considering pursuing a targeted tax cut package.

It's a lot to discuss with Carl Tannenbaum. He is the executive vice president and chief economist for Northern Trust.

Carl Tannenbaum, welcome to the "NewsHour."

So the markets didn't end the day as down as they were earlier, but still another wild ride. How do you interpret the forces at work here?