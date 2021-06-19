A photographer shines a light on queer couples of color

Jamal Jordan:

I always go back to the story of Amisha and Neena. They met as friends in 2001, and they had a 14 year back-and-forth of being deeply in love with each other, but not really confessing it to each other. Eventually they have this, like, really beautiful moment after 14 years where they have this phone call at three in the morning in which they meet after and cuddle for an hour and then plan the rest of their life together. But I think about it a lot because I think so much of the pain of not being able to see images of love that reflect you is that you kind of lose out on the serendipity and magic of love and meeting people and connections. It gave me a new goal, hoping that as we normalize more images of queer people of color, we let queer people feel that magic, the serendipity of love to and approach it more with like happiness and openness instead of fear.