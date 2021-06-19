Maryland reckons with a violent, racist past

Hari Sreenivasan:

As we mark Juneteenth today, it's important to remember that this, of course, was not the end of racial terror in the United States. More than 6,500 Black people – mostly men – were lynched between the end of the Civil War in 1865 and 1950, according to The Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit that researches and memorializes these crimes.

While we might imagine that these acts of racial terror were only in the deep South and the former confederacy, many border states were not immune—including Maryland, which is now the first state in the country to formally start a truth and reconciliation process to reckon with this painful and violent history. Special Correspondent Brian Palmer has our report, which is part of our ongoing series "Exploring Hate: Antisemitism, Racism, and Extremism."

A quick warning that this segment includes graphic descriptions of violence.