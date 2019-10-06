A playground for everyone, no matter your age or ability

Megan Thompson:

Villarreal says not only is her playground accessible to people of all abilities — it's also open to people of any age. David Rogers works with Abilities United, a support group for people with disabilities. He regularly brings his adult clients here. Today, Jill Matranga experienced the merry-go-round.

David Rogers And she was enjoying that as much as I've seen her enjoy anything.

I'm not sure how often she gets to experience anything like that, unless we come here. It doesn't really happen.