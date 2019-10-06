As Europe braces for Brexit, the Netherlands sees benefits

Christopher Livesay:

In fact, English is almost universal here. More than 90% of the Dutch speak at least 2 languages, well above the EU average of about 50%. As for infrastructure, Rotterdam is home to the biggest harbor in Europe. And Amsterdam's Schiphol airport is the third busiest in Europe with dozens of direct connections to other EU capitals. But the Netherlands is not the only European country wooing businesses from the UK. One of its chief competitors is France. Notably, Paris has landed another EU agency, the European Banking Authority. Then there are Germany and Ireland: Dozens of banks and other financial companies have moved shop from the UK (or London) to Frankfurt and Dublin. All told, more than a $1 trillion worth of assets has already been sent out of the UK because of Brexit. And Nijland says the pace of movement is increasing as the October 31st deadline imposed by the EU nears. Besides the 100 companies which have moved to the Netherlands already, approximately 325 others have reached out to the Dutch.