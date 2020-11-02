A public health expert on how Americans ‘can avoid a horrible December’

Ashish Jha:

Unfortunately, I think Dr. Gottlieb is right about this.

We are in a very difficult situation already. And here we are, the beginning of November, we are identifying about 100,000 infected people a day across the nation.

As opposed to the spring and summer, those surges, which were located in specific regions, right now, every part of the country is seeing increasing number of cases; 49 states actually are seeing increasing number of cases.

So, we're probably missing 70 percent, 80 percent of all the cases out there. So, the real number of infections is substantially greater. And we're not doing the things to slow this down.

And so, by the end of this month, I expect things to start looking much worse, unless we act now. So, we can avoid a horrible December, but we have got to make some changes right now.