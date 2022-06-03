A Pulitzer Prize winner’s modern take on Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’

Jeffrey Brown
Jeffrey Brown
Anne Azzi Davenport
Anne Azzi Davenport
Alison Thoet
Alison Thoet
Leave your feedback
A reworking of Shakespeare "Hamlet" called "Fat Ham” recently won the Pulitzer Prize in drama. Jeffrey Brown has the story from New York for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
Watch the Full Episode
Jeffrey Brown is the chief correspondent for arts, culture and society at PBS NewsHour.
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: