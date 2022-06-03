A Pulitzer Prize winner’s modern take on Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’

Jeffrey Brown
By —

Jeffrey Brown

Anne Azzi Davenport
By —

Anne Azzi Davenport

Alison Thoet
By —

Alison Thoet

Audio

A reworking of Shakespeare "Hamlet" called "Fat Ham” recently won the Pulitzer Prize in drama. Jeffrey Brown has the story from New York for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."

Listen to this Segment

Jeffrey Brown
By —

Jeffrey Brown

Jeffrey Brown is the chief correspondent for arts, culture and society at PBS NewsHour.

Anne Azzi Davenport
By —

Anne Azzi Davenport

Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.

@Annedavenport
Alison Thoet
By —

Alison Thoet

@alisonthoet

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: