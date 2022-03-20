Claudia Rankine’s “Help” brings the topic of white privilege to the stage

Hari Sreenivasan:

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the cultural landscape in many ways, including postponing the premieres of many theatrical presentations.

One is acclaimed author Claudia Rankine's new play, entitled "Help," a personal examination of white privilege through abstract staging and choreography.

After a prolonged COVID shutdown, "Help" opens this week in New York City. NewsHour Weekend's Zachary Green sat down with Rankine in 2020, and again recently, to discuss the play and how events over the last two years have affected her and her work.